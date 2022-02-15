THE sixth and final season on BBC hit Peaky Blinders will premiere next week, the BBC has confirmed.
The broadcaster confirmed reports the show will start on February 27 after the show's director Anthony Byrne let slip in an interview with The Sunday Times.
The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 27 February. pic.twitter.com/Sq9kC9YINd— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 15, 2022
It comes after fans of the show pleaded for a release date as the new trailer aired on BBC One.
The sneak peek of the final season dropped on New Year's Day, alongside the caption - "One last deal to be done."
The BBC sent fans wild mentioning that the new series would be “coming soon”.
BBC Peaky Blinders series six trailer
Filming of the sixth and final series of the period crime drama began in January 2021, after it initially had to be postponed due to Covid-19.
Previous hints suggest the forthcoming sixth and final season will be released in February.
Murphy said he is unsure if his character, Tommy Shelby, has been redeemed in the final run but thinks that is what the show’s screenwriter, Steven Knight, was aiming for.
The 45-year-old added that he has loved his time on the show, saying: “It’s only this year that it felt hard.
“I’m still shocked by how it went from this small little show on BBC Two to this worldwide phenomenon.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.