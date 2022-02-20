HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from February 7-15.
Tammy Thomas
Thomas was fined more than £160 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.
The 49-year-old, of Heol Mardy, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling faster than 30mph on White Rose Way, New Tredegar.
She was fined £166 for the offence, which occurred on April 16, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Amie Meek
Meek was fined £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.
The 34-year-old, of The Villas, Newbridge, was clocked travelling at 45mph on a 30mph section of the A4048 in Argoed.
She was fined £300 for the offence, which occurred on July 15, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with five points.
Darren Balsdon
Balsdon was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.
The 42-year-old, of Shelley Close, Croespenmaen, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of North Road in Newbridge.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 19, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Rebecca Thomas-Quinn
Thomas-Quinn was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.
The 46-year-old, of Cwm Road, Aberbargoed, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph section of Hengoed Road in Caerphilly.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 19, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Max Howell
Howell was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 11.
The 22-year-old, of Bryngwennol, Llanbradach, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 24, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Michael Williams
Williams was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 11.
The 43-year-old, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph section of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 24, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
