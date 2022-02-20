HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from February 7-15.

Tammy Thomas

Thomas was fined more than £160 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.

The 49-year-old, of Heol Mardy, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling faster than 30mph on White Rose Way, New Tredegar.

She was fined £166 for the offence, which occurred on April 16, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Amie Meek

Meek was fined £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.

The 34-year-old, of The Villas, Newbridge, was clocked travelling at 45mph on a 30mph section of the A4048 in Argoed.

She was fined £300 for the offence, which occurred on July 15, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Darren Balsdon

Balsdon was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.

The 42-year-old, of Shelley Close, Croespenmaen, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of North Road in Newbridge.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Thomas-Quinn

Thomas-Quinn was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.

The 46-year-old, of Cwm Road, Aberbargoed, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph section of Hengoed Road in Caerphilly.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 19, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Max Howell

Howell was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 11.

The 22-year-old, of Bryngwennol, Llanbradach, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 24, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Williams

Williams was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 11.

The 43-year-old, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph section of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 24, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.