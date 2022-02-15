THE Dragons will welcome the Scarlets to Rodney Parade in April rather than heading to Cardiff to Judgement Day.

The regional double-header has not been played at Principality Stadium since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A return was possible on Saturday, April 23 when the Dragons entertain the Scarlets (3pm) and Cardiff host the Ospreys (kick-off 5.15pm).

However, those fixtures have been confirmed for Rodney Parade and the Arms Park.

Uncertainty over crowd numbers were a factor with restrictions only lifted last month.

So far the Dragons and Cardiff have lost home fixtures for the double-header but in 2019 a new deal was announced for the western sides to take their share.

The Dragons broke their Judgement Day duck last time out when Ceri Jones' side stunned the Scarlets with a late comeback victory sealed by Jason Tovey's conversion.

Dates are yet to be confirmed for the Dragons' three postponed festive derbies against the Ospreys (away), Cardiff (home) and Scarlets (away).