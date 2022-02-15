THE Dragons won't have any of their Six Nations contingent for Sunday's United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster - but could come up against Wales hooker Bradley Roberts.

Dean Ryan was never likely to get the services of lock Will Rowlands and back row forwards Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright for the Rodney Parade fixture.

They featured in the win over Scotland at Principality Stadium and are likely to be selected for the trip to England a week on Saturday.

However, lock Ben Carter, who was a late call-up to the bench against Ireland on opening weekend, and tighthead Leon Brown, who is third in the pecking order, have also been kept in camp.

The Dragons hopes are hit by the fixture being on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 2pm), which would impact the preparations for Twickenham.

MISSING: Dragons tighthead Leon Brown is staying in Wales camp

The absence of Brown will be a frustration given that the 25-year-old has been unable to build up a head of steam this season due to injury and then the festive coronavirus postponements.

The prop has played just five times this season with his last action against Benetton in Treviso in the European Challenge Cup on January 15.

Brown’s absence will leave Fiji international Mesake Doge and Chris Coleman as the tighthead options while Joe Davies and Joe Maksymiw are likely to continue in the second row while Rowland and Carter are missing.

Wales cannot keep Ulster’s Roberts in camp and the 26-year-old, who has missed out to Ryan Elias and Dewi Lake for matchday spots, could line up against his future employers.

The strong-running hooker is joining the Dragons next season to continue his Test career after making his debut against South Africa, where he was born, in the autumn.

Prop Rhys Carre, centre Uilisi Halaholo and back rower James Ratti have been released for Cardiff's home game against Zebre on Friday while on Saturday evening fly-half Gareth Anscombe will play for the Ospreys at Leinster and scrum-half Kieran Hardy will play for the Scarlets against Connacht in Llanelli.

Meanwhile, Italian referee Andrea Piardi has been announced as the man in charge for this weekend's clash at Rodney Parade.