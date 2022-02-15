A FURTHER 155 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures as cases continue to fall.
Wales has seen a further 923 new cases, a drop of more than 1,000 on yesterday's figures.
What's more, no new covid-related deaths have been reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area or Wales-wide.
It means the total amount of deaths for the entire pandemic stays at 6,923 with the number of deaths in Gwent remaining at 1,175.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Newport has the highest number of new cases with 46.
Caerphilly has 40 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire with 29 new cases.
Blaenau Gwent has 21 new cases with Torfaen recording the fewest cases at 19.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 16
• Blaenau Gwent - 21
• Bridgend - 30
• Caerphilly - 40
• Cardiff - 141
• Carmarthenshire - 77
• Ceredigion - 17
• Conwy - 45
• Denbighshire - 25
• Flintshire - 44
• Gwynedd - 36
• Merthyr Tydfil - 12
• Monmouthshire - 29
• Neath Port Talbot - 26
• Newport – 46
• Pembrokeshire - 17
• Powys - 28
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 58
• Swansea - 73
• Torfaen - 19
• Vale of Glamorgan - 38
• Wrexham - 38
• Unknown location – 4
• Resident outside Wales – 43
