DRAGONS boss Dean Ryan wants a fight for the 10 jersey after signing JJ Hanrahan to put the heat on Sam Davies.

The 29-year-old Irish fly-half will head to Rodney Parade from Clermont Auvergne on a three-season contract.

The experienced playmaker played most of his career at Munster and also had a spell with Northampton in England.

While Hanrahan can also play inside centre and full-back, he has primarily been recruited to be a fly-half and challenge Sam Davies for the 10 jersey.

SIGNING: JJ Hanrahan in action for Clermont Auvergne

“We’re delighted that JJ will join us next season,” said director of rugby Ryan. “He’s very keen to become a Dragon and have a big influence on what we are building at the region.

“JJ will give us added competition for the 10 jersey and brings with him a wealth of experience, from his time at Munster to most recently in France, that will be of huge benefit to our squad.”

Davies has played in 50 of 57 possible games since arriving from the Ospreys in the summer of 2019, with all of them starts.

The eight-times capped Wales international is under contract for next season but will now be pushed hard by Hanrahan, a two-time golden boot winner in the URC.

“I'm delighted to be joining Dragons in the summer and to be moving to a region who I feel has massive potential for growth under the guidance of Dean Ryan,” said the Irishman, who has started eight of his 16 appearances for Top 14 giants Clermont.

“When I first spoke to Dean about the region and his vision I could instantly see and feel his passion. I’m excited to come to Dragons and contribute to helping the team as much as I can.

RETURN: JJ Hanrahan will be back at Rodney Parade in Dragons colours

“I know the United Rugby Championship competition very well through my time at Munster and it’s a league I’m looking forward to playing in again.

“Being away for a year in France at ASM Clermont has been great for me to gain new experiences and has given me a brilliant opportunity to learn a lot.

“I have always had great ambitions as a player and if you look at the current Dragons squad it has a good mix of top-class players in the Welsh squad along with some exciting young talent.

“There's so much to look forward to over the next few years to come and seeing where we can get to.”

Hanrahan is the second confirmed signing for next season with Wales hooker Bradley Roberts heading for Rodney Parade from Ulster.

The Dragons have also targeted Exeter lock Sean Lonsdale and Bath centre Max Clark, who are both Welsh-qualified as Ryan continues to look at the exiles market.