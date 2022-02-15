Pembrokeshire County Council has issued an official statement following an incident involving hundreds of dead birds falling from the Pembrokeshire skies on Thursday evening.
On the evening of Thursday, February 10, approximately 200 starlings fell from the sky in a most unusual incident near Waterston.
A passer-by on her way home from work, Michaela Pritchard, saw the birds and telephoned Pembrokeshire County Council.
A spokesperson from the county council said: “We received a call at around 9pm on Thursday, February 10 regarding a number of dead Starlings on the Hazelbeach Road, Waterston.
“Officers attended the site and there were around 200 starlings found dead on the road. The authority undertook a clean-up and removed the dead birds from site.
“There is no clear indication as to the cause of these deaths. We have reported the incident to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
There has been much speculation over the cause of the deaths, with people saying the cause could be a nearby electrical wire, a murmuration, or the temperature and air conditions in the Pembrokeshire sky that night.
However, some have said that there could be more to this, and that the potential UFO sighting last week could be connected in some way. Are aliens to blame?
