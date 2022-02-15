A GWENT primary school has paid tribute to two of its young pupils after they both died following a crash on the M4.

Deighton Primary School in Tredegar paid tribute to Gracie-Ann Wheaton and Jayden-Lee Lucas after the siblings – aged four and three respectively – died following a crash on the M4.

Headteacher Huw Waythe said: “Everyone at the school is immensely sad to hear of the passing of a second pupil following a road traffic collision on February 5, 2022.

“Our thoughts remain with members of the family, and words cannot adequately express the shock and pain which they must be feeling.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of two of our own. We will never forget how special the children were to our school community. They both put a smile on all our faces daily. They were a delight to have, and both always lit up any room with their positive personality and beaming smiles.

“Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee’s lives will continue to be celebrated and remembered by us all. They both have a special place in our hearts and Deighton Primary School will never forget them.”

Mr Waythe continued that the school will support each other through the loss and will provide professional assistance for pupils and staff who are struggling with the news.

He also asked that the school is allowed time to process their thoughts and feelings.

Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee were killed after a crash on the M4 between the car the family were travelling in and a Ford Transit van on Saturday, February 5. Both children were taken to the intensive care unit but Gracie-Ann died on Sunday, February 6 and Jayden died on Friday, February 11.

Martin Newman, 41 of Croeserw appeared at Newport Magistrates Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody pending a hearing at Newport Crown Court on Monday, February 21.

Anyone with any dashcam footage or information that could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police on 101 and provide the reference 2200041245.