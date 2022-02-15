MICHAEL Flynn intends to bring the “togetherness” that was a signature of his Newport County AFC teams after returning to management with League Two strugglers Walsall.

The 41-year-old has signed a deal until 2024 after being out of work since leaving the Exiles in mid-October on amicable terms.

Flynn spearheaded the great escape from relegation in 2017, led County on several lucrative cup runs and was agonisingly close to promotion twice when beaten at Wembley in controversial League Two play-off finals.

After leaving Rodney Parade the former midfielder was close to getting the job at Championship strugglers Barnsley while he also held talks with clubs in League One, the National League and the SPL.

He has now returned to the game to help Walsall avoid the drop out of the EFL after the Saddlers sacked Matt Taylor last week.

"I can’t wait to get going,” said Flynn, who has the title of head coach. “It’s a fantastic football club, I remember playing against them many years ago, Paul Merson was in charge so that does go back a while.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

“I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness. I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club.

“I know Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) is really big on that, and again that was one of the principles that I was really impressed with so I can’t speak highly enough of him on that.

“We have a very vocal group of supporters and we want to try and get more feet inside the stand on match days and we can only do that by winning games.

“I am sure that with them behind us and with everyone pulling in the right direction, we will have a good end to the season.”

REUNITED: Michael Flynn and Joss Labadie

Walsall gave themselves some breathing space with a win over Tranmere Rovers to leave them five places and six points above the relegation zone.

Flynn has been reunited with former County skipper Joss Labadie at the Bescot but won’t go up against the Exiles this season.

He was in the home dugout for the 2-1 win at Rodney Parade in September before the spoils were shared on New Year’s Day after Conor Wilkinson’s stunning equaliser to make it 3-3 at the death for the hosts.

Promotion-chasing County will hope they miss a reunion with Flynn next season as well.