A MEMORIAL to a Newport man who stowed away on Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated expedition to Antarctica more than 100 years ago is to be installed in his home city.

Perce Blackborow was only 18 years old when he sneaked aboard Shackleton's ship, Endurance, in Buenos Aires in 1914 and headed for the icy waters of Antarctica.

However, his dream adventure turned into a test of survival, for after Mr Blackborow was taken in by the crew, their ship was crushed in the polar ice, leaving them hopelessly marooned.

Now, more than 100 years later, Mr Blackborow's granddaughter Rachel Clague has successfully campaigned to have a permanent memorial erected to tell his story.

Ms Clague has been in talks with Newport City Council and there are now plans to plant a a memorial tree and install a commemorative plaque in Belle Vue Park.

Perce Blackborow, the Newport sailor who was a stowaway on Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance, during an expedition to Antarctica. He is pictured here with ship's cat Mrs Chippy

"I really wanted a statue, but this is as good as," Ms Clague said.

She explained that the good news in terms of the memorial had come too late for her mother, Mr Blackborow's daughter, who has since passed away.

However, Ms Clague said: "My mother would have been absolutely overjoyed. I am too.

"He’s finally having the recognition he deserves.

"He’s been overlooked for so long."

The men on Elephant Island. Perce Blackborow, unable to stand, is sitting with his legs outstretched. Picture: Royal Geographical Society

After coming out of hiding aboard the Endurance, Mr Blackborow was given a thorough telling-off by Shackleton and then put to work in the ship's kitchen, but soon endeared himself to the crew.

After losing their ship, the crew drifted for months on floating ice and in lifeboats to the uninhabited Elephant Island, by which time Mr Blackborow was suffering from frostbite in his feet.

This turned gangrenous, and the Newport sailor's toes had to be amputated by ship's surgeon Alexander Macklin.

As the situation grew worse, Shackleton led a heroic rescue of his crew, and after three months in a Chilean hospital, Mr Blackborow returned to Newport and a hero's welcome.

"It's so special for our family," Ms Clague said.

"We never want the story to be lost after we are gone.

"It will now be somewhere to go and reflect."

How the Argus reported the events of the Endurance expedition at the time

Mr Blackborow lived in Maesglas, just down the road from Belle Vue Park, which Ms Clague said "makes it even more special".

"We’re thrilled to bits," she said.

Mr Blackborow received the Bronze Polar Medal for his service on the Endurance expedition. He died in 1949.

Ms Clague said that the plaque has already been commissioned, with the tree planting to take place on Friday, Feburary 25.