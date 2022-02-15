A MILITARY helicopter was heard flying low over Caerleon last night.

A Chinook helicopter flew over the area at around 6pm on Monday, February 14, with some residents wondering what it was doing.

A Chinook is a tandem rotor helicopter used extensively by the UK armed forces and is known for the distinctive sound it makes when in flight.

They are used in a variety of roles, such as troop transport or search and rescue, and can carry approximately 10 tonnes of cargo.

Helicopters like this often fly over the area, so it is not a bizarre event.

As it happens, the Chinook that flew over Caerleon was on a routine training operation.

A RAF spokesman said: "A RAF Chinook, from 27 Squadron, RAF Odiham completed essential operational training events including night flying currency and qualification training, on the evening of Feb 14 in a variety of areas including Western England and Wales, such training ensuring that our crews continue to be ready for global operations."

'Night flying currency' refers to the need for crews to fly a certain amount of time at night to remain proficient.

If they do not complete the required amount of time flying at night, then they are deemed not ‘current’ or ‘not having currency’ and will have to requalify.

The RAF Helicopter force continues to be on high readiness to deploy around the world, in support of operations such as the hurricane relief effort in the Caribbean in 2017 (Op RUMAN) and the ongoing effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK (Op RESCRIPT).