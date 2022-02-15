THE way school pupils in Caerphilly County Borough learn about religion is set to change, with a new syllabus being introduced.
From September 2022, the subject known as Religious Education will become Religion, Values and Ethics.
The module could include religious studies, philosophy, theology, sociology, psychology, and anthropology.
The Welsh Government’s platform Hwb – a digital learning resource for teaching in Wales – said the change “prepares learners in Wales for life and work in a fast-changing and diverse world, as responsible and informed citizens”.
It added that the new syllabus does not intend to make learners religious or non-religious, but aims to be “objective, critical and pluralistic”.
Local authorities across Wales will review religious studies in their schools, following guidance from the Welsh Government.
The decision to update the syllabus was approved by Caerphilly councillors at a committee meeting focused on religious education, which was held on Monday, February 14.
A task and finish group will now be set up to agree on a new syllabus and apply the guidance to schools in the borough.
At the committee meeting, Hayley Jones, Curriculum Partner at Education Achievement Service, said the most dramatic change would be that pupils will no longer be able to withdraw from the module.
Ms Jones added that three to four-year-olds will also be expected to have access to religion, values and ethics education.
