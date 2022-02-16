THE region's most expensive streets in the Newport postcode area have been revealed.

A new tool has analysed five years' worth of average sold prices for property sales in the region, using figures from the Land Registry.

The research, by home sales company Property Solver, only calculated average prices for roads and streets where there had been three or more sales since 2016.

While some of the top 10 in the Newport area were traditional streets, many of the most expensive places to live are instead small Monmouthshire villages where there are often just one road with houses.

None of the top 10 are to be found the Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, or Torfaen council areas, while just one is in Newport.

The region's most expensive place to live is Llantrisant, a tiny village near Usk, where three properties sold in the last five years for an average £1.2 million.

That was followed by The Parade, in the centre of Monmouth, which had three property sales for an average £803,000.

General street view of The Parade in Monmouth, which is one of the most expensive places to live in the Newport postcode area. Picture: Google

The village of Llanishen, in rural Monmouthshire, saw three house sales for an average of £770,000, and likewise St Maughans, a tiny settlement near the Welsh-English border, had three sales since 2016 for an average £764,000.

Tredunnock, another small Monmouthshire village, had three homes sold for a typical £751,000; and next in the top 10 was the village of Lower Machen – the only entry from western Gwent – where houses have typically cost £720,000 over the past five years.

Three homes sold in the Monmouthshire village of Penallt for an average £685,000 and in Coombe Lea, northwest of Tintern, three homes sold for an average £680,000.

A typical house would cost you £669,000 in Monmouth's Watery Lane, based on four sales there, while just outside the town, in Leasbrook Lane, Dixton, the average price for three sold homes was £667,000.

Commenting on the tool's findings, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: "To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

"It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property in Rockfield (a small village outside Monmouth) sold for £1,525,000."