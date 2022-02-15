BIRD flu is the cause of recent swan deaths in Barry.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council today – February 15 – issued a press release where they confirmed that one of the swan carcasses found at Knap Lake in Barry had H5N1 Avian Influenza.

The council is working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to investigate the deaths of the swans and are working to minimise the risk of further transmission at the Knap and the other parks and country parks.

In the statement, the council said: “As a precautionary measure, the council is asking all members of the public not to hand feed birds at any of our parks or country parks.”

Avian influenza (commonly known as bird flu) spreads from bird to bird by direct contact or through contaminated body fluids and faeces. It can also be spread by contaminated feed and water, or by dirty vehicles, clothing and footwear.

It is uncommon for the virus to be passed to humans or other mammals and the council said the risk to the public is very low. But they are urging caution to not feed birds as stated above.

The council urge anyone who sees a dead wild bird, particularly swans, geese or ducks, to contact the APHA and report them on 03459 33 55 77.

Any visibly sick bird should also be reported through the same number to the APHA and should not be touched or handled.