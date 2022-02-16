A STREET food van based in Newport is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Little Steak Hut opened at Spytty Retail Park in 2016 and has proven popular; the hot steak trailer has more than 10,000 followers on social media.

The food van has received recognition over the years – it was finalist in the Welsh Food Awards 2018 and was second best street food in the 2019 awards.

Now, in 2022, Little Steak Hut is a finalist for ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

Business owner Mark Fredrickson, who has helped raise money for charities and fed the homeless over the years, said:

“I took a big risk leaving my job in 2016, so it’s lovely to be mentioned at high profile awards with some of the best businesses in Wales. “I’ve had lots of setbacks over the years but have been resilient. “In 2020 I was closed for 17 weeks due to lockdown and the anxiety about Covid which made me scared about opening up. “Then, in October that year, I was put in hospital for 15 days after my generator caught on fire spreading to my van. I was off work for three months.”

Despite this the business is going strong – with it currently open a few days each week due to Mr Fredrickson’s wife being unwell.

“I have three wonderful kids – Kalisha, Cody, and Sienna – and a wonderful wife who make me want to keep going,” added Mr Fredrickson.

“I want to make them proud and keep a roof over our head. My wife is my priority right now, but I’m open a few days a week to do what I love – cooking for the public.

“People have been so kind and supportive to us – even people I’ve never met.”

He will be attending the 2022 awards and – if he wins – it will be in honour of his wife Vicki, with him “positive” that the two will be going to more awards together in 2023.

You can find out when Little Steak Hut is open on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/SpyttyRetailPark

Find out more about the Best of Welsh Business Awards at bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk/