MEDIEVAL re-enactors will transport Newport back in time this year to mark 20 years since an amazing discovery on the banks of the River Usk.

The remains of the Newport Ship - which dates back to the 15th century - were found during building work on the Riverfront Theatre in June 2002.

The wooden structure was carefully excavated and has been the focus of painstaking conservation work in the years since.

Now, as we approach the 20th anniversary of its discovery, that work continues, with experts from Mary Rose Archaeological Services restoring the ship's timbers.

To date, more than 90 per cent of the ship’s timbers have been restored and returned to Newport.

Once the remaining timbers have passed through the conservation stage later this year, the Friends of Newport Ship (FONS) organisation will start working on the next stage of the project – the complex reassembly of the ship.

To mark the anniversary, the project team and FONS are planning a reenactment event at the ship centre, with tours and family activities.

There will also be a public talk on the history of the ship, hosted at the Lysaght Institute by project curator Dr Toby Jones on Thursday, May 12, at 7pm.

File photo showing restoration work on the medieval ship in Newport. Picture: Chris Tinsley

Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council's cabinet member for culture and skills, said the restoration work would "ensure this important piece of our history is preserved for future generations to enjoy".

“The 20th anniversary of the discovery of the Newport Ship is a milestone that deserves to be celebrated," she added. "As we continue to carry out preservation work, I’m pleased to announce our programme of events to mark this anniversary. I hope as many people as possible come together and join us in celebrating our remarkable ship."

A spokesperson for the Friends of Newport Ship said the group's volunteers were "delighted to put their collective experience into action, to assist with another load of the conserved ship timbers from the Mary Rose's freeze-drying facility being returned to the ship centre for storage".

They added: "Working with the team from the council we are looking forward to celebrating the wonders of Newport's diverse maritime heritage in the 20th anniversary year of the ship’s discovery."