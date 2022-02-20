THE regeneration of Caerphilly Castle will entice more locals to visit as well as people from further afield, it is hoped.

That is the view of Dr Kate Roberts, chief inspector of ancient monuments at Cadw, as more of the plans for Caerphilly Castle’s regeneration are revealed.

Dr Roberts said that there are plans to entice the local community to the castle by introducing some of the intriguing, lesser-known stories relating to the medieval monument’s colourful life.

These plans are part of a £5 million project to enhance the visitor experience and conserve the castle – with completion expected around 2023.

“A lot of people tend to visit places like Caerphilly Castle when they’re on holiday but tend to forget that they have them at home,” said Dr Roberts. “We’re hoping that with these regeneration and enhancement works that we will see more locals coming in to take in all that we are doing.”

Work is currently beginning on conserving the gatehouse.

“The gatehouse is currently leaking water,” said Dr Roberts. “So, we are starting work to limit this leak and preserve the stone.”

The story of the gatehouse is one of those that are planned to be brought to life as part of the enhancements.

“We’re hoping that with this conservation work, we will understand how the Marquess of Bute was able to recreate the one wall of the gatehouse to such a level that unless you had been told, you wouldn’t realise that one side of the gatehouse was medieval and the other was rebuilt in the 1920s and 30s," said Dr Roberts.

MORE NEWS:

Dr Roberts is hoping that during this conservation work and the enhancements, Cadw will be able to learn more about how John Crichton-Stuart – the 4th Marquess of Bute – carried out the many refurbishments he made on the castle as well as the impact this had on the local economy during the great depression.

They are also investigating the origin and cause of destruction of a number of stones that have been found close to one of the towers.

Cadw is also planning to tell the story of Eleanor, daughter of Caerphilly Castle’s builder Gilbert de Clare, and the fascinating story that led to her inheriting the building.

The enhancement project will see a new visitor centre with classroom for school visits alongside interpreting life in the castle and bringing the stories to life.

Cadw will be working with Caerphilly Council, Mace Project Management, Purcell Architects, Bright Interpretation Designers, Mann Williams Engineers, Holloway Partnership M&E, Wessex Archaeology, BSG Ecology, Austin Smith Lord Landscape Architects and John Weaver Contractors.