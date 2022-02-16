MORE traders have announced they will be moving into Newport Market once regeneration works have been completed - with a provisional opening date of Thursday, March 10.

The Victorian market has been closed for a number of months while work has been carried out and it is set to be home to a mix of retail and office space.

There will be 45 retail units on the ground floor as well as 10 different eateries in a food hall. There will be 15 lifestyle units on the first-floor mezzanine. There will also be around 70 office spaces and space for events.

Among those to open will be The Cheesecake Guy. It will be the second shop for the Merthyr-based business.

Craig Taylor, of The Cheesecake Guy, said: “We are very excited to be part of the new development in Newport Market alongside some other amazing small businesses.

“We feel this is definitely the next step in the right direction after our Merthyr Tydfil store taking off so well.”

Mr Taylor is hoping that the move will increase their already ‘very large following’ in the Newport area.

Visitors to the new market will be able to get their hands on The Cheesecake Guy’s range of cheesecake products including cheesecake jars as well asl cookie dough jars, thick shakes, cold drinks and they have a vegan menu.

Also opening will be home décor and lifestyle shop Little Acorns At Home who have said that it is “exciting times” that they will be opening in Newport Market. They have been busy getting their unit ready.

They sell a wide range of homeware items including stock from other small businesses.

Vegan Thai food will be on the menu in the market as Newport-based Supa Thai Vegan have confirmed via social media that they will be opening their first unit in the market. The menu is 100 per cent vegan.

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company will also be bringing their Welsh cakes “with a twist” to the market. The Penarth-based business has been found at a number of markets and will be making Newport Market home when it opens.

They will be joining the previously announced Newport-based pet supplier Pure Pets who are opening their first physical store, vintage fashion and bridalwear company Ashwell & Co and Cardiff Distillery – who will be under the Newport Distillery brand name.

Simon Baston, manager of LoftCo who are carrying out the work, previously told the Argus: “Ninety-five per cent of the market has been let which, post-Covid and post-Brexit, we are delighted with.

“Spaces are affordable and flexible; it will be like the market was but we’ve modernised it, while respecting the past, to ensure a sustainable future.”

When Newport market finally re-opens its doors, it will be open until 5pm on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, and until 8pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Restaurants will be open until 10pm seven days a week.