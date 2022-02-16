EXETER City moved into the top three of League Two thanks to a dramatic comeback against Harrogate but two of Newport County AFC’s promotion rivals slipped up.

It looked like the seventh-placed Exiles were set for a perfect night when the Grecians were trailing along with second-placed Tranmere and fifth-placed Sutton.

Harrogate were on course set for an away win after first-half efforts by Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon were added to by George Thompson in the 64th minute in Devon.

Jevani Brown had temporarily reduced the deficit for Exeter from the penalty spot after 37 minutes but they needed three goals during the final 19 minutes to turn the contest around.

Goals by Jonathan Grounds and Timothee Dieng saw the Grecians draw level with nine minutes left and Sparkes’ deflected winner sent St James’ Park into pandemonium, with City now up to third.

Tranmere suffered a surprise 1-0 loss away to Hartlepool after Peter Clarke put through his own net.

Clarke headed past his own goalkeeper at the end of the first half and it was enough to further dent the title hopes of Rovers, who trail leaders Forest Green by 11 points having played two games more than the pace-setters.

Sutton, another side in the promotion hunt, were left stunned by goals from Bristol Rovers, who are now in the play-off mix, at the start of each half.

Harry Anderson fired Rovers into the lead after four minutes and Aaron Collins doubled their advantage within 60 seconds of the second period.

It earned the hosts a 2-0 victory which could have been more had captain Paul Coutts converted a first-half penalty.

Rovers move up to 11th and are seven points off the play-offs while Sutton stay in fifth but are three points behind Exeter, who occupy the final automatic promotion spot.