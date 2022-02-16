FLOOD alerts for three Gwent rivers are currently in place as the region continues to battle poor weather conditions and rising water levels.

On Wednesday morning, Natural Resources Wales placed Monmouthshire on flood alert after rising water levels were recorded in the River Wye and its tributary, the River Monnow.

Issued at 7am, the alert covers the entire length of the Monnow, and parts of the Wye from Ross-on-Wye down towards Llandogo.

Flood alerts are in place for the River Monnow and Wye in Monmouthshire.

A separate flood alert is in place for the entire length of the River Wye through neighbouring Powys.

The River Wye’s highest water level is currently in Ross-on-Wye, at 3.12 metres and is rising. However, its level in Monmouth is also rising and is currently at 3.03 metres.

Around the villages of Grosmont and Skenfrith, the River Monnow’s water levels are steady at 1.63 metres, following a peak of 2.48 metres yesterday evening.

Elsewhere, a flood warning is still in place for the River Usk for both Newport and Monmouthshire, with water levels currently at 2.31 metres in Abergavenny, which continue to rise.

The River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport remains a flood risk.

In Usk, the river’s water level appears to be steady at 1.37 metres.

Again, the River Usk’s flood alert also applies to parts of the river over the border in Powys.

It’s not yet clear if parts of the Usk near Newport city centre will be placed on flood alert, with the current warning extending as far as Caerleon.

There are currently 20 flood alerts in place by Natural Resources Wales across the country as the threat of Storm Eunice looms large over the latter part of the week.

Storm Dudley is expected to hit the northern parts of the UK later today, bring with it strong winds of up to 90mph.