Many Tears Animal Rescue are appealing for donations to help a puppy with a congenital heart defect.

Muggle, a poodle cross puppy, came to Many Tears from a breeder and has a high-grade heart murmur.

After seeing a specialist, Muggle was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect known as patent ductus arteriosus.

Many Tears are appealing for donations to help get Muggle the surgery he needs.

A post on the Many Tears Facebook page explained: “Muggle is a candidate for surgery which will save his life, but this operation does not come cheap.

“At Many Tears we believe every dog should be given a chance.

“Your donation will help a tiny heart have a chance to grow into a big one. Thank you.”

You can donate to Many Tears, and to help pay for Muggle’s surgery, here.

The rescue centre, in Carmarthenshire, is also looking for a vet nurse to help care for other dogs at Many Tears next weekend.

Many Tears said: “We are looking for a lovely vet nurse to help us out on February 26 and February 27, if possible, to support a vet and our friendly team in our own neuter clinic at the rescue.

“You will be making such a difference to our rescue dogs.

“If you can help please email Sylvia on swvanatta@gmail.com and she will be in touch as soon as possible.”

Many Tears Animal Rescue is based in Carmarthenshire.

For those wishing to volunteer, the address is Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB