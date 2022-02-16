PANCAKE Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re thinking of jazzing up this year’s pancakes then maybe this sausage dog frying pan is for you.
Yes, you read it right, a sausage dog frying pan!
The Tefal appliance features the outline of a sausage dog so whatever you’re cooking will have adorable, edible art!
You will also get a squeezy bottle with a precision tip to help you create the perfect food art.
To get the perfect pancake, wait until the pan is at cooking temperature - indicated by the Thermospot that will turn bold red - and draw the outline so it has time to brown, before filling in the gaps with the rest of the mixture.
On the reverse side, you will find a glossy, colourful illustration of a sausage dog.
If you’re celebrating Pancake Day with your furry friend, Ocado has also provided a recipe for dog friendly pancakes which you can find on the website here.
The Tefal pan is just £20 and can be purchased on the Ocado website here.
