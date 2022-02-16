FREE Covid testing could reportedly be scrapped as early as next week as part of the government’s ‘living with Covid’ strategy.
PCR and lateral flow tests will no longer be free amid a government announcement planned for next week, LBC reports.
It means people may need to pay for Covid testing in the near future.
Government responds to claims free Covid testing will be scrapped
In response to the claims, a government spokesperson said: “We’ve previously set out that we’ll keep the provision of free testing under review as the government’s response to COVID-19 changes.
“No decisions have been made on the provision of free testing. Everyone can continue to get free tests and we are continuing to encourage people to use rapid tests when they need them.
“Testing continues to play an important role in helping people live their day to day lives, keep businesses running and keep young people in school.”
How much do lateral flow tests cost?
It is unclear exactly how much it will cost although reports last month suggested a box of seven will cost £30.
The estimate came amid reports free universal lateral flow tests would be scrapped by the government in June
