WHILE restrictions are eased across the UK people are still being encouraged to regularly test for Covid to help stop the spread.
As part of the government’s ‘living with Covid’ strategy, health secretary Sajid Javid has said testing would continue to play an important role in tackling Covid.
In spite of this, LBC reports free Covid testing could reportedly be scrapped as early as next week as part of government plans.
It means people may need to pay for Covid testing in the near future, but where can you currently get free lateral flow tests?
Where can I get lateral flow tests?
Although lateral flow tests are not currently available to order, you can pick them up in person from various locations. These include:
- local pharmacies
- Covid testing centres
- nursery or childcare provider
- schools, colleges and universities
- some workplaces
How do I know if my local pharmacy has lateral flow tests?
You can find out if your local pharmacy had lateral flow tests by using the postcode finder here.
How much do lateral flow tests cost?
It is unclear exactly how much it will cost should the governement scrap free Covid testing although reports last month suggested a box of seven will cost £30.
The estimate came amid reports free universal lateral flow tests would be scrapped by the government in June
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.