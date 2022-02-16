CORONATION Street star Sam Aston has addressed whether he could quit his role as Chesney after 19-years on the long-running ITV soap.
The 28-year-old first appeared on the cobbles in 2003 and won the Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards a year later.
Mr Aston appeared on Tuesday’s instalment of Loose Women alongside wife Briony Gardner where he was quizzed on his future.
Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter asked: “Is there any chance you could suddenly branch out and be somebody else or is that character and you so closely intertwined now?”
Sam Aston on possibility of Coronation Street exit
Sam replied: “I’ve played him for so long, but I’ve been lucky, because I’ve had so many storylines over the years that they always test you and it’s a new thing to sink your teeth into.
“So, I’ve not really entertained the idea right now. I don’t know, maybe not.”
Mr Aston married his childhood sweetheart, Briony, in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first son, Sonny James into the world a year later.
The couple are now expecting their second child.
Coronation Street airs on ITV1 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
