THE Chase host Bradley Walsh was left in shock after history was made on the ITV quiz show.
Mr Walsh was left open-mouthed when contestant John completed a record-breaking quickfire question round as the team prepared to face ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett.
In Tuesday evening’s instalment of the show, Mr Walsh could not believe what he was seeing as he said “the show was over” for the Chaser.
John finished the round with a full house answering all 11 questions correctly meaning he had accumulated £11,000 for his team Amy, Claire and Stephen.
In response, Mr Walsh said: "The show's over. I can't remember the last time that has happened."
John, unaware of what the host was talking about asked: “What’s that?”
“Full house, £11,000, that is spectacular," Mr Walh replied.
Viewers were quick to congratulate John with one viewer suggesting he should go on Beat The Chasers, a version of the show where people take on all six chasers rather than just one.
One viewer said: "John should apply for #BeatTheChasers now! #TheChase."
"How long until they bring John in as the seventh chaser? #TheChase," added another.
Another said: "This bloke should be a new chaser #TheChase."
John went on to help his team beat the Chaser in the final chase with four questions remaining.
The Chase airs weekdays on ITV1 from 5pm.
