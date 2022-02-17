A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DEWI PRESTON-THOMAS, 23, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch, Newport, on July 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX JAMES STEVENS, 23, of Brace Avenue, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of cannabis on Oak Street on July 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

KIERAN EVANS, 24, of Old Brewery Lane, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative on the M4 in Newport on July 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ERIC THOMAS, 26, of Ebbw View, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Market Square, Brynmawr, on June 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang boss who led £2.9m conspiracy jailed for 18 years

WILLIAM EDWARD PRITCHARD, 41, of Evesham Court, Newport, was jailed for 38 weeks after he admitted interfering with a motor vehicle, public disorder, stealing eight bottles of gin from Morrisons in Cwmbran and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

DANIEL ANTHONY FERGUSSON, 36, of Colts Foot Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M4 at junction 25 eastbound on July 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT BYRON ELLIOTT, 36, of Orchard Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath last Christmas Eve on Hereford Street.

He was ordered to pay £469 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK LANE, 36, of Park View, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on November 22, 2021.

RICHARD KEVIN CHAMBERLAIN, 55, of Greenfield Terrace, Argoed, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on June 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £822 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID VICTOR WILLIAMS, 33, of Victoria Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Sunny Hill, Rhymney, on June 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE STUART WILLIAMS, 34, of Oak Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Lower Dock Street on June 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.