NEWPORT RFC have been getting feisty in training this week as they prepare to start a vital block in their Premiership title challenge against Pontypridd.

The Black and Ambers take on Ponty at Spytty Park in front of the S4C cameras tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.30pm), keen to show a wider audience their brand of enterprising rugby that has supporters dreaming of silverware.

The stop-start nature of the campaign hasn't seemed to disrupt Ty Morris' side, who have won 12 of 14 games.

They topped the eastern group of the Premiership Cup to earn a home quarter-final against Bridgend, which they comfortably won.

Newport men are 80 minutes away from Principality Stadium but they are also three from three in the league, which this season follows an 11-game home or away format with the top four going into the play-offs.

They recorded a superb 27-17 win at Llandovery at the end of January and now they have the chance to build up a head of steam with five weeks of fixtures on the spin.

Newport will go above Carmarthen Quins, who have played a game more than them, if they avoid defeat tomorrow.

BOSS: Newport head coach Ty Morris

"It's a new one for us under the floodlights on a Thursday at Spytty, we are looking forward to it and getting back to playing," said head coach Morris.

"It has seemed that we play a couple of games, have a break, play a couple of games, have a break, which is frustrating.

"Now we have a block of games and are looking to get stuck into it. They come thick and fast now and that is how we want it.

"The boys have been very good and what has really been a bonus is our strength in depth, which has allowed us to train hard with two sides against each other on a regular basis.

"That has been a massive help in keeping the intensity high; even when we haven't been playing it has been very competitive in the week.

"We've got strength in depth with guys making an impact coming on in games and others pushing for their chances.

"There has been real intensity in training this week because the boys know how important these games are, it's a big part of the season for us if we want to have success at the end of it."

Newport are buoyant yet there is little chance of complacency against a Ponty side who beat them on the opening weekend of the season in a dour clash at Sardis Road.

"They have an uncanny knack of performing well against us! We are well aware of their strengths," said Morris.

"Ponty are going through a transitional phase with some new faces but are putting some good stuff together and will always be competitive.

"Both of us like to play with width and that can lead to turnovers and lots of points, so hopefully the weather allows us to do that."

Newport make four changes to the starting pack against the Drovers with loosehead Louis Jones, fit-again influential lock Josh Skinner and back rowers Kyle Tayler and Ben Roach coming in, while there is a change on the wing with Dafydd Smith replacing the injured Mathew Powell.

Newport: D Richards; D Smith, C Lewis, M O'Brien (captain), E Frewen; W Reed, L Crane; L Jones, W Griffiths, G Harris, J Bartlett, J Skinner, R Jenkins, K Tayler, B Roach.

Replacements: L Smout, H Palmer, D Suter, A Mann, G Young, G Watkins, M Powell, G Gladding.

l Newport still waiting to find out the opponent and neutral location for their Premiership Cup semi-final on the weekend of March 26.

They have been joined in the last four by Aberavon and Cardiff but the Llandovery versus Pontypridd quarter-final will be played on March 12.