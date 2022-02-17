THREE Torfaen projects have been awarded a combined £7,500 to help people to afford the anticipated fuel price rises in April.
Garnsychan Partnership has set up a fuel bank to help support those living on the poverty line who may be forced to have to choose between heating and eating due to the expected price hike.
The project has been awarded £2,500 as part of Torfaen Voluntary Alliance’s community winter support fund.
The grant aims to support those under pressure during the winter period, and can be accessed by third sector and not for profit organisations to support any age group.
A spokesperson from Garnsychan Partnership said: “It is not just topping their gas and electric, it is giving them their dignity back; knowing they can return to a warm home and a hot meal.”
As well as the fuel bank, two other local projects have received grants in this latest round of funding.
Sharon Gospel Church, in Pontypool, was awarded £2,500 for a project which makes one-off £30 grants to support people paying their gas and electric bills.
And a similar project, at Bethlehem Chapel in Blaenavon – which also offers one-off £30 grants to be used for paying for gas and electric – was also granted £2,500.
The community winter support fund is available until the end of March, and all Torfaen organisations are welcome to submit applications for any projects that will support with winter pressures.
To discuss a project idea, or to find out more, call Torfaen Voluntary Alliance on 01495 365610 or visit tvawales.org.uk/cwsf
