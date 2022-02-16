WALES prop Rhodri Jones will head for Rodney Parade next season fuelled by Test ambition after signing for the Dragons from the Ospreys.

The 30-year-old loosehead will swap Swansea for Newport in the summer after agreeing what is described as a “long-term contract” by the Dragons.

At 6ft 3ins and 17st 5lbs, Jones is a physical front rower who is solid in the scrum and gets around the park.

He has spent the last six seasons with the Ospreys, recently rebuilding his career after Warren Gatland’s experiment to switch him to tighthead while with the Scarlets.

The prop has shown character to return to the international stage and won the last of his 21 caps against Argentina last summer, his fifth Test appearance as a loosehead.

He was named in Wayne Pivac’s squad for the autumn internationals but was released without playing a game because of a calf injury suffered in training.

Wales have gone for the trio of Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas Rhys Carre for the Six Nations but Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan expects his latest signing to be motivated by a recall.

PROSPECT: Rhodri Jones was tipped for one for the future but suffered from a switch to tighthead

“Rhodri is an international class player who is keen to really produce for us and get back in the Wales reckoning,” said Ryan.

“We’re delighted that he wants to achieve his ambitions with us and that he wants to come and make a big impression in our environment.”

Jones has made five appearances this season and came off the bench when the Ospreys won at Rodney Parade on the opening weekend of the campaign.

He has been battling with fellow internationals Nicky Smith and Thomas for the 1 jersey in Swansea and is relishing a change of environment to push his Wales cause.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge. I’ve spoken to Dean, got on well with him and I’m excited about joining up next season,” said Jones, who played in all of the 2014 Six Nations games to earn a national dual contract with then Dragons prospects Tyler Morgan and Hallam Amos.

“There is a lot of young talent in the squad coming through, including in the front row, so that is pleasing to see. I hope I can help that development as well as performing to my very best on the field.

“I want to play as much rugby as I possibly can, help Dragons move forward and be a part of what is being built.

“I’m now fully focussed on Ospreys and the rest of this season. I want to finish on a high before making the move to Rodney Parade next season.”

Jones joins up-and-coming Josh Reynolds as an option for the 1 jersey with the experienced duo of Aki Seiuli and Greg Bateman both out of contract this summer and yet to earn fresh deals.

Boss Ryan said: “We really pleased that Rhodri joins us from next season as he will give depth to the squad we are building and really strengthen our front row options.”

Jones is the third confirmed signing for next season after deals were confirmed for Ulster’s Wales hooker Bradley Roberts and Clermont Auvergne’s Irish fly-half JJ Hanrahan.

The Dragons have also lined up Exeter lock Sean Lonsdale and Bath centre Max Clark, who are both Welsh-qualified.