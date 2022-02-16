PLANS to build nine affordable homes on the site of a former bakery in Newport have been submitted.

The plans have been put forward by the housing association, Pobl, and would see nine homes built on the site of a former bakers on Trostrey Street, in the Barnardtown area of the city.

As part of the plans, the existing industrial buildings – which house car storage and repairs facilities – would be demolished to make way for the homes.

It comes after planning permission was approved last year for nine affordable homes in nearby Bath Street, on the site of the former Paragon Laundry facility which is being knocked down as a result.

According to the plans, Pobl intends to build a mix of six three-bedroom homes, and a further three two-bedroom homes.

Access to the development will be off Trostrey Street and there will be nine off street parking spaces for the homes.

All of the houses being proposed are expected to have gardens.

In its planning statement, LRJ Planning – which would carry out the construction on behalf of Pobl – said the proposal would “deliver nine quality homes that are required in this area.”

“The site occupies a sustainable location close to both the Caerleon Road District Centre and City Centre that has a raft of services and amenities, as well as access to modes of sustainable forms of transport. In respect of movement, the proposal will embrace and promote the use of sustainable forms of transport.

“Ultimately, the proposal through creating a residential use will provide a vibrant and active frontage on to Turner Street and Trostrey Street that would significantly improve the natural surveillance of the area.”