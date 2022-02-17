THE first homes built on the site of a former school in Ebbw Vale are now on the market.

In total, 250 new properties are being built at Carn y Cefn, on the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site on Waun-Y-Pound Road, by Persimmon Homes.

Work on the £29 million project began last summer, and it includes a mix of two, three, and four bedroom homes.

Of these properties, 55 will be available for social rent with housing association United Welsh for prospective tenants on the Blaenau Gwent council common housing register.

The first homes were released onto the market at the end of January, and 13 have already been reserved, with a further 14 snapped up on the early bird scheme.

The proposed site layout.

Victoria Williams, sales director for Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We had more than 1,000 people register an interest in these homes so we knew demand was going to be high.

“But we’ve been blown away by the response since we released the first homes to market on January 22.

“To sell 13 homes already is an incredible start – and we know there are many more people who are interested in living in this fantastic location.”

The first people are expected to move in at Carn y Cefn in the summer.

Persimmon Homes have said the development will create more than 200 jobs over the five-year construction period.

Persimmon has also agreed to contribute £783,354 towards education provision in the local authority, which will be split between Glyncoed and Willowtown Primary Schools.

To find out more, or to book a viewing, visit persimmonhomes.com or call 01495 364202.