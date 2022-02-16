A FURTHER 179 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Gwent and two deaths have been reported in the region according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Wales has seen a further 1,124 new cases, a slight rise on yesterday.
Eight new covid-related deaths have been confirmed in Wales - which include the two here in Gwent.
It means the total number of deaths for the entire pandemic has risen to 6,931 with the number of deaths in Gwent now at 1,177.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the highest number of new cases with 45.
Newport has 42 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 37 new cases.
Monmouthshire has 29 new cases with Blaenau Gwent recording the fewest cases at 26.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 9
• Blaenau Gwent - 26
• Bridgend - 42
• Caerphilly - 45
• Cardiff - 165
• Carmarthenshire - 70
• Ceredigion - 17
• Conwy - 42
• Denbighshire - 31
• Flintshire - 39
• Gwynedd - 25
• Merthyr Tydfil - 20
• Monmouthshire - 29
• Neath Port Talbot - 66
• Newport – 42
• Pembrokeshire - 47
• Powys - 71
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 80
• Swansea - 78
• Torfaen - 37
• Vale of Glamorgan - 49
• Wrexham - 48
• Unknown location – 3
• Resident outside Wales – 43
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment