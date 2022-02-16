A FORMER pub in Bedwellty could be converted into a four-bedroom house, if planning permission is granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The New Inn on Heol-y-Bedw-Hirion has been closed for a number of years.

Most of the layout is proposed to stay the same, including the bar – which will be used as a breakfast bar.

There will be an additional bedroom on the first floor, and a large dining room where the ground floor restaurant was.

No external changes will be made to the building.

The pub is close to the nearby Church Inn, on Bedwellty Road.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by April 5.