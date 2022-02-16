A FORMER pub in Bedwellty could be converted into a four-bedroom house, if planning permission is granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
The New Inn on Heol-y-Bedw-Hirion has been closed for a number of years.
Most of the layout is proposed to stay the same, including the bar – which will be used as a breakfast bar.
There will be an additional bedroom on the first floor, and a large dining room where the ground floor restaurant was.
No external changes will be made to the building.
The pub is close to the nearby Church Inn, on Bedwellty Road.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by April 5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.