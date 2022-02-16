THE Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into a ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal linked to the Prince Charles’ charity.

The Met will investigate honours and citizenship given to a Saudi national linked to the The Prince’s Foundation.

Republic, a pressure group, contacted Scotland Yard in September last year reporting both Prince Charles and his former aide Michael Fawcett on suspicion of breaching the Honours Act 1925.

The investigation will be led by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team – the same unit leading the investigation into the Downing Street ‘Partygate’ scandal.

Fawcett is accused of promising to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

Fawcett has since resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation and Clarence House has previously said Charles has “no knowledge” of the scandal.

The Prince’s Foundation responds to reports of Met Police investigation

The charity is thought to be working in full co-operation with the police amid the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Scotland Yard issue statement over investigation into Prince Charles’ charity

A statement read: “The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

“The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.

“Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

“These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

“There have been no arrests or interviews under caution.”

Charles is president of the foundation but not involved with its governance, with the charity’s trustees overseeing its day-to-day activities.

Clarence House reiterated its previous statement: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”