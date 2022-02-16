STRONG winds have forced the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge between Chepstow and Aust.
The closure came into force at around lunch time on Wednesday – with traffic travelling westbound towards the bridge being asked to leave at junction one for Aust, and similarly those heading eastbound on the M48 must leave at junction two for Chepstow.
The original Severn Bridge is often closed during poor weather conditions however the Second Severn Crossing, which carries the M4, is unaffected.
It comes as strong winds and poor weather conditions are affecting areas of Gwent and South Wales today.
Bridge closure Notification ⚠️— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) February 16, 2022
M48 Severn Bridge Closed in both directions due to strong winds between J2 Wye Valley Link Road and J1 Aust.#TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/XAVtaEu9OI
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Newport and Gwent later this week.
Storm Eunice is expected to cause significant disruption and bring “extremely strong winds” to the region on Friday.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued several flood warnings for Newport and Monmouthshire today and it is expected these will remain in place for later in the week.
