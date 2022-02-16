A WOMAN and her daughter - along with her pet hamster, Frappuccino, had to be rescued by a mountain rescue team yesterday after getting into trouble in the Brecon Beacons.

The trio were visiting the western area of the national park, near Hirwaun, and had embarked on a walk from Dinas Rock to Sgwd Yr Eira.

It took a little longer than hoped, and on the way back the woman was struggling to continue.

With both humans wet and cold and darkness setting in, they called the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team.

A spokesman from the team said they were able to determine their location using the What3Words app - which provides unique identification codes for every three-metre square in the world - and PhoneFind - usually used to pinpoint the locations of lost phones.

"A hasty party was soon on their way and met up with them quickly," they said.

"Once warmed up a bit they were in a position to be walked off the hill."

Also among the rescued party, Frappuccino the hamster was none the worse for the experience.

He and his humans were reunited with their car to make their way back to their accommodation.

"We hope they enjoy the remainder of their holiday in the area," said the CBMRT spokesperson.