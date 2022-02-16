Three Welsh restaurants have been given prestigious Michelin stars.

Restaurants in Penarth, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth collected new Michelin stars in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide, released today.

Ynyshir, in Machynlleth, were granted a second star, having already had one Michelin star.

The restaurant was praised for its “imaginative dishes” with Asian influences.

Gareth Ward

The Michelin Guide’s description of the restaurant said: “Sitting geographically between Dublin and London is Ynyshir – an altogether different experience thanks to this Georgian house’s pastoral setting on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.

“Here chef-owner Gareth Ward treats guests – who are all seated at the same time – to around 30 or so imaginative dishes where Asian influences abound, whether that’s duck with hoisin sauce, or miso-cured black cod.”

Home, in Penarth, picked up a Michelin star in the new Michelin Guide.

Describing the new addition to the guide, the Michelin Guide said: “Home is staffed almost exclusively by family members, with James Sommerin and his daughter Georgia working together in the open kitchen.

James Sommerin

“It’s a surprise menu – if you can resist opening the envelope on your table – and the impeccable dishes make great use of Welsh produce. Expect an intimate and immersive experience.”

SY23 in Aberystwyth also picked up a Michelin star in the guide.

The guide said: “Foraging, pickling and fermenting all play their part on the set ten course menu at this moody, intimately lit restaurant; the charcoal grill is used to good effect and the deceptively simple looking dishes are modern and original with real depth of flavour.

“Chef-owner Nathan Davies is an Ynyshir alumnus, and the influences are clear to see.”

Michelin star restaurants in Wales

These are all the Michelin star restaurants in Wales

Two Michelin star

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

One Michelin star