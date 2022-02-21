THE continued closure of Chepstow High Street to traffic has been discussed by the town and county councils.

Chepstow Town Council were summoned for an extraordinary meeting last week.

They discussed the extension of the High Street road closure with officers and cabinet members from Monmouthshire County Council (MCC).

A MCC spokesperson said: "The meeting with the town council was very productive.

"There are numerous views and opinions and the feedback from councillors was invaluable.

"A public consultation is presently under way and we would urge people to take the opportunity to comment.

"The survey is open until March 15 and can be found on Monmouthshire County Council’s website."

The high street has been closed to traffic at both the town gate, colloquially known as the 'Arch', and at the bottom of the high street near Beaufort Square, since March 2020.

At present, the road is off limits to all but a small number of motorists.

The council have said that feedback has been mixed, but that there has been a significant proportion of positive messages about the changes.

Argus readers have voiced their concerns over the closures, with Shelley Herniman warning that the street doesn't see enough footfall to warrant being pedestrianised.

"Trying to get in and out of Chepstow for work is ridiculous in the mornings," she said.

"If an accident happens, our small town ends up gridlocked."

Kim Waites said the closure of the High Street had a knock-on effect in adjoining Moor Street.

She branded the situation "an accident waiting to happen".

"The traffic on Moor Street just can’t handle it," she said.

A survey has also been laucnhed by Monmouthshire County Council, seeking views on how residents, business and visitors currently use and would like to use Chepstow High Street and the surrounding shopping area.

MCC’s cabinet member for infrastructure, Cllr Jane Pratt said: “No decision has been taken on the future of High Street yet.

"There are potentially many options including fully opening up High Street to two-way traffic 24/7, two-way traffic at restricted times, one-way traffic, restricted access or full pedestrianisation.

"Each option will have advantages and disadvantages which need to be fully considered.

"Every view is valued – no long term decision has been made yet so please have your say on the future of Chepstow High Street.”

Tonight's meeting between Chepstow Town and Monmouthshire County Councils will also confirm the next ordinary council meeting for Wednesday, February 23.