A SECTION of a busy Newport street has been cordoned off by police, after a section of masonry fell from a building.

Anyone walking along Commercial Street in the city centre at the time of the incident would have been left with a bit of a fright, after the material fell from the upper level of a building, down onto the pavement below.

Thankfully, it is not thought that anyone was struck or injured as a result of the incident, which took place earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, February 16).

But, chunks of the material have been spotted on what is today a wet pavement in the city.

And, to prevent disaster – in case more masonry falls down, a large section of the pedestrianised area on Commercial Street has been cordoned off, with red police tape blocking access.

The incident comes during a period of particularly unpleasant weather in the city.

Masonry on the pavement has led to a police cordon being put up

While an amber weather warning has yet to come into effect - with conditions set to worsen on Friday, conditions today have been extremely volatile, with wind and rain buffeting the city, and anyone brave enough to head outdoors.

The building in question is understood to be empty at this time – at least in terms of the ground floor retail space.

Most recently, it was home to The Outlet clothing store.

But, it is perhaps best known as the former home of Next, before it moved in to Friars Walk shopping centre some years ago.

It is not immediately clear who owns the building, or who will be required to repair the damage.

Gwent Police has been contacted for further information.