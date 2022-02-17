PLANS to radically alter a main road between Newport and Cardiff have proved controversial with our readers.

The Welsh Government has proposed three ways of changing the layout of the A48 between Duffryn and St Mellons to encourage more people to use public transport and cycle the route.

One option would see the road stay the same with the addition of cycle lanes at each side.

Another option would involve the current dual carriageway being cut down to one lane in each direction, with a larger cycle path built on top of the rest of the road.

The third option would see the most sweeping transformation. The road would be completely redesigned, with one traffic lane, one bus lane and one cycle lane built in each direction.

The proposals proved very engaging for our readers, drawing hundreds of comments and reaction from our Facebook followers.

And it's fair to say not everyone was impressed.

Map showing the section of the A48 (red line) affected by the new proposals. Map source: Google

Among those criticising the plans was Peter Sadler, who said the current A48 was "a decent alternative" when the motorway was busy. He said he was "not sure" what the new plan would achieve, except to "create more traffic on a major relief road".

Arnold Greenhalgh said option one was the best of the three because "dedicating lanes just for buses on that length of road is ridiculous".

Artist's impressions of the proposals to transform a section of the A48 between Newport and Cardiff. Original pictures: Welsh Government

And Mark Sainsbury also highlighted problems with the current bus provision.

"How about providing a decent bus service between the two cities first?" he said. "The current service is useless, never on time and sometimes [I] wait for an hour in Castleton then two or three arrive at the same time."

Alan Roberts also said the current bus provision between Newport and Cardiff was "not frequent enough to warrant bus lanes", while Chris Hayman pointed out the promotion of cycling would need the right infrastructure in place.

"Unfortunately, businesses don’t have the facilities for employees to cycle to work, showers, changing areas, safe storage for bikes," he said. "With our climate they’d need to turn Cardiff into a massive drying room as people would be soaked when they got to work."

Jeff Lloyd added that the cycle lanes "will be empty during the winter months" because commuters "would not have the stomach to get the bike out in foul weather, arrive at work soaked then do a full days work, whilst looking forward to the prospect of the ride home".

However, the government's proposals did attract some more positive feedback.

Kiki Mackenzie said the move would be a "win-win" for commuters and "make the bus journey quick and cyclists safer".

Jonathan Evans called it a "great idea, having driven, run and cycled this route".

"It needs to be safer for active journeys," he added.

And Dave Wynn called the plans "absolutely brilliant".

"Build it and they will come," he said. "The economic benefits of moving to active travel away from our heavily subsidised, inefficient, polluting, and downright harmful current forms of transport are enormous."

The public consultation for the proposals ends on March 11. To view the full plans and have your say, visit gov.wales/cardiff-newport-travel-corridors