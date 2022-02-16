A MAN killed his mother-of-four girlfriend when he drove his car off an overpass while nearly five times the drug driving limit.

Andrew Vowles, 35, from Caerphilly, was high on cocaine when he crashed his Volkswagen Golf with 28-year-old Danielle Andrews next to him in the passenger seat.

The couple had been staying at the Park Inn Hotel in Cardiff city centre when they left following a row.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said complaints were made from guests next door about “shouting and smashing noises” coming from the couple’s room.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the fire alarm in the room was set off three times and that hotel staff warned them they might be asked to leave.

MORE NEWS: Ryan O’Connor murder trial: ‘Suspect smacked his girlfriend in the mouth’

At around 3.45am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 they left the hotel and Vowles drove his Volkswagen Golf out of the hotel’s underground car park.

The couple then travelled northbound through Cardiff towards the Gwent Valleys on the A470.

Vowles failed to stop at lights and overshot a junction at the Coryton interchange.

The golf crashed through the barrier of the overpass became “airborne” and flipped landing on its roof amongst the trees below.

The defendant was able to get out of the car and signal a passing lorry driver to help but the Cardiff woman's injuries proved fatal.

The prosecutor said: “The vehicle was crushed. Tragically, Danielle was pronounced dead at 5.10am.”

In a victim impact statement, Miss Andrews’ family said: “Danielle was a vivacious and intelligent woman who was particularly close to her 86-year-old grandmother.

Vowles, of Pwll yr Allt, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said his client expressed “true remorse” for what he has done.

His barrister added: “The defendant knows he has taken a life and ruined lives.”

Mr Williams asked the court to take into account his early guilty plea.

Judge Richard Williams told Vowles: “You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road.

“You blamed the deceased for having to leave the hotel early.”

He jailed for seven years and six months of which he will serve half in prison.

The defendant was banned him from driving for eight years and nine months.

After the hearing, Leighton Mawer, a senior crown prosecutor with the CPS, said: “Andrew Vowles made a decision to drive in the manner he did and bears responsibility for what happened.

“It was his actions that resulted in a young woman having her life taken so tragically.

“Our thoughts remain with Danielle’s family and friends who have suffered a terrible loss.”