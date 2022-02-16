CALDICOT Castle is to play host to the Welsh Perry & Cider Society’s Annual Festival for the first time since 2018.

From Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, there will be more than 100 ciders and perries to try - among many other attractions.

Organiser Kevin Garrod said: "It’s so great to be back after the enforced absence.

"We only confirmed that it was to go ahead this year what with the Covid situation just before Christmas.

"It’s an uphill struggle to source infrastructure and artists what with our shorter lead-in and the fact that lots of those aspects are in demand because it’s the Jubilee weekend."

He explained that the emphasis of the festival was on promoting the Society’s producers and their products.

There will be the usual Cider and Perry Competition where the overall winner will be crowned Champion Cider & Perry Maker of Wales 2022.

However, Mr Garrod stressed that the event is "also about a great festival vibe where folks can come for a day or for the whole weekend (camping available)".

Guests will be able to enjoy a celebration of cider, perry and ale - for the first time in the festivals’ history.

Artisan food vendors will also bring a taste of various cuisines to the festival.

There will be a main stage where there will be a programme of bands performing from Midday to 10.30pm over the first three days and a reduced line-up on the Sunday "as we close at 5pm that day".

Gate times daily are 11am – 11pm (11am – 5pm on Sunday).

Bands performing are :

Thursday Headline – Darren Eedens & The Slim Pickins – rocked up bluegrass;

Friday Headline – Rogora Khart – Newportograds finest Georgian folk/punk gypsy shoe waving legends;

Saturday Headline - Black Kat Boppers – rockin’ blue and 1950’s jump jive.

There will also be a plethora of other local acts such as : Murder Club, Mercy of the Current and local solo artists such as Jim Ramsey, Bryony Sier and Delicious Dee.

"It’s an all inclusive family event," Mr Garrod said.

"That’s important to us as an organisation, as so many beer festivals just appeal only to a certain demographic.

"That’s not what we are about."