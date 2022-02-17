PLANS to convert the second floor of the former Barclay’s bank in Pontypool into an art or photography studio have been approved.

The listed building is now Ragamuffins Emporium, which sells antique and retro goods and furniture.

Owners Allun and Nichola Davies recently completed a renovation of the first floor of the building, which includes the addition of a vintage tea room.

And on February 3, Torfaen council approved plans to bring the second floor into use as well.

The former Barclays Bank in Pontypool - pictured here before Ragamuffins moved in - is a listed building.

Mr Davies said that he hoped the rooms on the second floor could be used as an art or photography studio.

“We were hoping to do the two floors originally, but due to Covid restrictions we couldn’t get a timeline extension so we had to cut it back to just the first floor – with the vintage tea room,” he said.

But due to the Welsh Government then allowing extensions to planning applications delayed by the pandemic, and with funding still approved for the initial plan of renovating the two floors, an application was submitted.

“It brings into play the other rooms in the building,” said Mr Davies.

“There are two more rooms for the emporium, and one of the other rooms is going to be a dedicated prop room.

“We’ve done things in the past with local community groups and schools and the Congress Theatre.

“It means we can stick stuff up there and use it to give back to the community.”

Nichola and Allun Davies, owners of Ragamuffins Emporium.

A heritage report, conducted after the plans were submitted, said: “Overall, these alterations will improve the significance of the heritage asset both in terms of the special character of the listed building and in its contribution to the character of the area."

The application was approved, subject to conditions.

The work must be completed within five years, the replacement windows must be painted with an oil-based primer, undercoat and gloss in white, and no additional vents, external lights, alarms or satellite dishes can be fixed to the building.

“We’re quite excited,” said Mr Davies. “We are looking to get it done by the end of March or beginning of April.”