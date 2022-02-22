THE decision to impose a 50mph speed limit on a stretch of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road has proved divisive among our readers.

Earlier this month, the Argus reported on the Welsh Government refusal to raise the speed limit on a section of the road running through northern Gwent, where years of roadworks have frustrated residents.

Now complete, the speed limit for the road remains at 50mph, something a Welsh minister says was always part of the plan.

The new dual carriageway was never designed for faster speeds, documents show.

But that has frustrated commuters and locals who have waited for years to use the new road and had to put up with regular disruption as the extensive works were completed.

A petition opposing the 50mph limit claimed roadworks costs of "£336 million will have been completely wasted" if the speed limit of the new road was not increased.

Our story on the decision proved popular with our readers and started a lively debate among our social media followers, some of whom agreed with the claims the project was too expensive.

"These 50mph limits just result in a long procession of single file traffic thereby making the extra lanes utterly pointless," said Facebook commenter Gary Phillips.

"Stupendous waste of money carving up black rock and years of hassle for locals for zero gain."

Richard Hall said: "What a waste of money. The speed limit on the old road was 50mph and either end of this stretch of road is 70mph.

"Even the A467 single carriageway from Abertillery leading to this stretch of road is 60mph."

Road user Andrew Read said he was "hoping to improve my journey times between Newport and my home address at the top of the Rhymney Valley, but it doesn't".

"So in my opinion, [it is a] total waste of money and resources as the old road was quicker," he added.

On our website, commenter CaptainMidnight questioned the environmental implications of the project.

"If they genuinely knew the speed limit would not rise then why did they go ahead with such a massively environment project to begin with?" he asked, adding: "All that concrete. All that carbon. All that money. All that disruption. No improvement to journey time."

But others were more supportive of the project and said there were wider benefits.

"Before the road was renewed, the safe speed was 50mph with very [few] places to over take," said Robin Samuel.

"Now it’s improved people are still complaining. It was a very dangerous road the way it used to be and a lot slow[er] in places."

Website commenter dragon59 said: "If the speed was raised to 60mph, it would mean you getting from Brynmawr to Gilwern a minute or so faster.

"Leave the house two minutes earlier than you would normally, and you get to Gilwern/Brynmawr quicker than you normally would.

"The road is designed to be driven on at 50mph, for safety, and it's only one part of the A465."

Smee71 said the Welsh Governemnt made "the correct decision and you know it".

"Cars have never been safer and easier to drive then today – it's the operators who are the weak link," they added.

"[A] large percentage of drivers are completely distracted from actually concentrating on the road and their surroundings and often drive above their ability."