Live: Updates as Storm Dudley hits - with Storm Eunice set to hit harder Friday

Live Newport weather updates Storm Dudley hits
- Heavy wind and rain has hit across Gwent as Storm Dudley.
- Some masonry on a city centre shop has fallen.
- Storm Eunice is set to hit on Friday with an amber weather warning in place for wind.
- Flood alerts are in place across Gwent.
