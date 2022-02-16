South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live: Updates as Storm Dudley hits - with Storm Eunice set to hit harder Friday

Storm Dudley Live: Latest updates for Newport and South Wales

By Elizabeth Birt

  • Heavy wind and rain has hit across Gwent as Storm Dudley.
  • Some masonry on a city centre shop has fallen.
  • Storm Eunice is set to hit on Friday with an amber weather warning in place for wind.
  • Flood alerts are in place across Gwent.