HERE is a round-up of recent public notices which have appeared in the Argus.

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Newport Citizens Advice, which will be held on February 22, 2022, via Zoom at 1.30pm.

To book a place please email agm@newportca.org.uk

Licensing Act 2003 – Application for Premises Licence

I, Mohammed Badsha Miah of Tamarind Restaurant and Bar, Chepstow Road, Newport, hereby give notice that I am applying to Newport City Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 as detailed below:

Sale of Alcohol

Sunday to Thursday 17:30 – 23:00

Friday and Saturday 17:30 – 23:30

Late Night Refreshment

Friday and Saturday 23:00 – 23:30

The licensing register can be inspected at the address noted below between the hours of 9am and 4pm Mon to Fri. Anyone wishing to object or make representations must do so in writing by 28th February 2022. Licensing Services Information Station, Old Station Building, Queensway, Newport, NP20 4AX.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Application for Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

We ‘Urban Circle Limited’ of ‘Tredegar House, Pencarn Way, Newport NP10 8YW’ hereby give notice that we are applying to Newport City Council for a Grant of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 as detailed below:

Sale of Alcohol (on & off sales) & Late Night Refreshment -

Sat 12.00 – 21.00

Sun 12.00 – 19.00

Regulated Entertainment -

Sat 12.00 – 22.00

Sun 12.00 – 20.00

The licensing register can be inspected at the address noted below between the hours of 9am and 4pm Mon to Fri. Anyone wishing to object or make representations must do so in writing by 23rd February 2022.

Licensing Services PO Box 883, Civic Centre, Newport, South Wales, NP20 9LR.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Application for Premises Licence under Licensing Act 2003

We ‘Vin Van LTD’ of ‘Stall M0.28 Newport Provisions Market, High Street, Newport NP20 1DD’’ hereby give notice that we are applying to Newport City Council for a Grant of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 as detailed below:

Sale of Alcohol (on & off sales) - -

Mon - Sat 09.00 – 22.00

Sun 09.00 – 18.00

The licensing register can be inspected at the address noted below between the hours of 9am and 4pm Mon to Fri. Anyone wishing to object or make representations must do so in writing by 1st March 2022.

Licensing Services PO Box 883, Civic Centre, Newport, South Wales, NP20 9LR It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Richard Stead and Craig Gary Matthews T/AS R&C Transport of 91 Bryn Celyn, Treharris, Nelson CF46 6HL is applying to change an existing licence as follows, to keep an extra two goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Craig-Yr-Hufen Farm, Senghenydd CF83 4HW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s), who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Jefferey Trace trading as J T Trace & Sons, 14 Alexandra Road, Elliotstown, NP24 6NT is applying for a licence to use Shore Garage, Bedwellty Road, Elliotstown, NP24 6NH as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and zero trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s), who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Valley Wholesale Carpets Limited of Unit 4, Radial Park, Solihull Parkway, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, B37 7YB is applying for a licence to use Unit 10, Maesglas Retail Park, Port Road, Newport NP20 2NS as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and three trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s), who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Kevin Gwillim trading as Gwillim Builders Merchant Ltd of Blaenant Industrial Estate, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, NP23 4BX is applying for a licence to use Blaenant Industrial Estate, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, NP23 4BX as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and zero trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s), who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

Caerphilly County Borough Council Gelli Avenue/Park Road, Risca Temporary Prohibition of Driving Order 2022

NOTICE is hereby given that Caerphilly County Borough Council in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (as amended) has made an Order the effect of which will be to prohibit vehicles from proceeding along:- Park Road at its junction with Gelli Avenue and Gelli Avenue between its junctions with Park Road and Hillside.

The proposed Order is expected to commence on February 23, 2022, for a period not exceeding eighteen months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

An alternative route will be available via B4591 Risca Road, Pontymason Lane, Elm Drive.

Access for Emergency Services, pedestrians and residents will not be maintained.

The reason for making the Order is to allow for repairs to water mains.

The Order is required by Dwr Cymru/ Burroughs.

Further information can be obtained from Trystan Davies directly on 02920 647484 or by emailing trystan.davies@burroughs.co.uk during normal office hours.

Dated 16th February 2022 Marcus Lloyd, Head of Infrastructure, Tredomen House, Tredomen Park, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, CF82 7WF