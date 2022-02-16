THOUSANDS of households in Cwmbran can now collect free kits to help combat thefts and burglaries from their homes.

Smartwater will be rolled out across the Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council area, after the council teamed up with Gwent Police.

Smartwater is part of a forensic marking kit. This allows residents to tag their own property, and is unique to each address. This means that stolen property can more easily be identified – especially when thieves attempt to sell stolen items.

The kits also contain signs alerting burglars to the presence of Smartwater to act as a deterrent.

“We’re really excited about this,” said a council spokesman. “We are the first community council in Gwent to have worked with Gwent Police to issue Smartwater to our residents.

“It is hugely important in deterring theft and burglary.”

Gwent Police’s We Don’t Buy Crime team visited the council to demonstrate the forensic marking kits, and councillors approved the purchase of 4,500 kits to be distributed for free to residents through the council area.

Each area in Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon will be able to collect their free kit from Woodland Road Sports and Social Centre on a set day.

The first residents were able to pick up their kits on Tuesday.

For those who are unable to leave the house, arrangements can be made to have a kit delivered.

“I am pleased to see these kits being rolled out on such a scale in the community, and would urge other community councils to consider funding similar schemes in their area,” said Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert.

To find out more about the kits, or to find out when your area can collect their kits, visit ‘Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council’ on Facebook.