THIS horrific footage captures the moment Andrew Vowles drove off an overpass and plunged into trees in a crash that killed his girlfriend Danielle Andrews.

The 35-year-old defendant had been drinking and taking cocaine in the hours before the collision after he and the mother-of-four had stayed at the Park Inn Hotel in Cardiff city centre.

Prosecutor Rachel Knight said Vowles, of Pwll yr Allt, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly, had been contacting a drug dealer to buy more coke after they left the hotel.

South Wales Argus:

Andrew Vowles

The defendant was driving a Volkswagen Golf with 28-year-old Miss Andrews, who was from Cardiff, as his front seat passenger.

Vowles left the road at around 4am on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The road conditions were poor because of heavy rain.

He pleaded guilty to causing death and was jailed for more than seven years at Cardiff Crown Court.

The footage was released by CPS Wales